Scott Parker’s Fulham exit confirmed with former England midfielder expected to be named Jonathan Woodgate’s successor at Bournemouth
Published
Fulham have announced Scott Parker’s departure from the club with the former England midfielder expected to take over at Bournemouth. Parker has managed Fulham since the latter stages of the 2018/19 season, bringing the club straight back up to the Premier League after relegation in that campaign. However, Parker was unable to prevent the Whites […]Full Article