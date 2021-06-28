Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker named officially to 2021 U.S. Olympic team by USA Basketball
The Suns' Devin Booker was named officially to 2021 U.S. Olympic basketball team on Monday.
After recently finalizing their roster, the United States men’s basketball team is gearing up to chase their fourth consecutive..
With Chris Paul reportedly joining fellow All-Star Devin Booker on Team USA's 2021 Summer Olympic squad, thoughts of Deandre Ayton..