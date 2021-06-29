See Photo: Shikhar Dhawan and Co arrive in Sri Lanka for limited overs series

See Photo: Shikhar Dhawan and Co arrive in Sri Lanka for limited overs series

Mid-Day

Published

A day prior to the departure, Dhawan had said that this was "a nice blend of experience and youth." According to the Sri Lanka Cricket website, the Indian team will be in room quarantine from June 29 to July 1 and then there will be phased out training from July 2 to 4 and subsequently team training from July 5.

Full Article