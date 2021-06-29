A day prior to the departure, Dhawan had said that this was "a nice blend of experience and youth." According to the Sri Lanka Cricket website, the Indian team will be in room quarantine from June 29 to July 1 and then there will be phased out training from July 2 to 4 and subsequently team training from July 5.Full Article
See Photo: Shikhar Dhawan and Co arrive in Sri Lanka for limited overs series
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Rahul Dravid on SL series: Winning is priority, not T20 World Cup selection
Mid-Day
Coach Rahul Dravid’s message is crystal clear as Shikhar Dhawan-led India depart for limited overs tour to Sri Lanka
More coverage
Rahul Dravid to take charge of the Indian cricket team in series against Sri Lanka| Oneindia News
Former India skipper and current National Cricket Academy head Rahul Dravid will coach the Indian limited-overs team that will play..
Oneindia