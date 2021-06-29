A year after Wimbledon was cancelled due to the pandemic, all players are confined to a central London hotel `bubble` rather than their own homes or in rented accommodation closer the the All England Club. "In terms of the bubble life, it is very odd," Konta said Saturday.Full Article
Wimbledon: Johanna Konta withdraws over Covid-19 contact
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
British number one Konta out of Wimbledon because of Covid contact
British number one Johanna Konta is out of Wimbledon because one of her team has tested positive for Covid.
BBC News