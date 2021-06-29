Jose Mourinho names his England team to face Germany with Jack Grealish and three centre-backs as he explains how Kyle Walker could ‘kill’ Robin Gosens supremacy
Published
Who should start for England against Germany? Everyone has an opinion on it, including legendary manager Jose Mourinho. Gareth Southgate is expected to go with three central defenders for the Euro 2020 last 16 showdown at Wembley, despite playing a back four in the group stage. The new Roma manager joined talkSPORT Breakfast on Tuesday […]Full Article