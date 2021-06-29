Copa America 2021: Lionel Messi scores two and assists one against Bolivia
Published
Watch the best of Lionel Messi during Argentina's 4-1 win over Bolivia in the Copa America.Full Article
Published
Watch the best of Lionel Messi during Argentina's 4-1 win over Bolivia in the Copa America.Full Article
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Lionel Messi scored one goal and created two others as Argentina beat Ecuador 3-0 in Goiania on Saturday to..
Messi scored two goals as Argentina defeated Bolivia 4-1 to finish at the top of Group A in the ongoing Copa America with 10 points..