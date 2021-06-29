Jose Mourinho says France boss Didier Deschamps made Moussa Sissoko mistake and world champions ‘had fun too early’ as he reflects on shock Euro 2020 exit at hands of superb Switzerland
Jose Mourinho claimed France had 'had fun too early' against Switzerland as he reflected on their Euro 2020 'failure'. Didier Deschamps' world champions let slip a 3-1 lead against the plucky Swiss to crash out at the last-16 stage with Kylian Mbappe missing in a penalty shootout. France won the World Cup in 2018 and