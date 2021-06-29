Patrick Vieira to Crystal Palace is a ‘very brave decision’ says Simon Jordan, who insists Frank Lampard would have been a better fit for Selhurst Park job
Crystal Palace have been told appointing Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira as their new manager is risky. The Eagles’ long wait to appoint Roy Hodgson’s successor is finally set to end, according to the Athletic, with an agreement in principle between both parties. Vieira is yet to put pen-to-paper on a deal at Selhurst Park, with […]Full Article