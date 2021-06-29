No Bukayo Saka or Jack Grealish, Joe Gomez over John Stones and Harry Winks over Mason Mount and no Thomas Muller – England vs Germany could have looked very different if Euro 2020 was not postponed
Published
Having Euro 2020 delayed by a year could prove to be a huge advantage for England. The Three Lions play Germany in the last 16 of Euro 2020 at Wembley on Tuesday evening, which is LIVE on talkSPORT from 5pm, but have not beaten their rivals in knockout tournament football since 1966. Back then, England […]Full Article