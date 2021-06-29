Conor McGregor has already booked Las Vegas after party for Dustin Poirier clash

Conor McGregor is seemingly confident ahead of his upcoming trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier, as he has already booked his Las Vegas after party at the Wynn Hotel on the same night

