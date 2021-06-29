Nick Wright: Paul George played the best playoff game of his career last night | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Last night the Los Angeles Clippers staved off elimination, winning Game 5 and bringing the series to 3-2 with the Phoenix Suns still ahead. Paul George was electric, putting up 41 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists. During a interview, PG13 said it's a fact that he is picked on more than other players. Chris Broussard joins First Things First to decide if that's true, and Nick Wright lays out why this is the best playoff performance of Paul George's career.