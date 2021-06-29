Euro 2020 live updates: Round of 16 - England v Germany

Euro 2020 live updates: Round of 16 - England v Germany

New Zealand Herald

Published

All the action from the Euro 2020 clash between England and Germany. ‌ When you train on the Sir Bobby Charlton Pitch, it's hard to escape the burden of past glory.And when Gareth Southgate is your coach, it's even harder...

Full Article