“When you give yourself a name like Playoff P, you better perform” — Shannon Sharpe on Boogie Cousins defending PG I UNDISPUTED

Paul George had an efficient night in the Los Angeles Clippers' Game 5 win. PG13 finished with 41 points on 15-of-20 shooting from the field that included 3-of-6 from deep and a perfect 8-of-8 from the free throw line. Teammate DeMarcus Cousins defended PG13 after the game saying quote: 'I don't know where the Internet controlling the narrative is coming from..that's one of the most special players that ever laced up his shoes. Get this dude the Finals; I don't understand the slander.' Shannon Sharpe reacts to Boogie's comments and explains the importance of PG 'performing up to a self-given name like Playoff P.'