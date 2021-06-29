England beat Germany as Sterling and Kane earn quarter-final spot at Euro 2020

England beat Germany as Sterling and Kane earn quarter-final spot at Euro 2020

Daily Star

Published

England 2 Germany 0: Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane slotted home for Gareth Southgate's side in front of a jubilant Wembley crowd as the Three Lions sealed their spot in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals

Full Article