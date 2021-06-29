Ric Bucher gives keys to success for Clippers & Suns in GM 6, analyzes PG's play without Kawhi Leonard I THE HERD

Ric Bucher joins Colin Cowherd to discuss his reactions to Game 5 of the Los Angeles Clippers - Phoenix Suns series, including Paul George's performance. Hear what Bucher has to say about PG's play without Kawhi Leonard and whether he has proven himself to be an elite player. Bucher also predicts the keys for a Clippers' comeback and the Suns moving onto their first NBA Finals since 1993 with the help of Chris Paul.