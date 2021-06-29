Serena Williams retires at Wimbledon due to leg injury
In her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Serena Williams slipped an injured her right leg, forcing her to retire.
Serena Williams has become the latest casualty at Wimbledon after an ankle injury forced her to retire from her first-round match..
