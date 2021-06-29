Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho react to Scottie Pippen calling Phil Jackson a racist | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Scottie Pippen recently said in a GQ Magazine interview that his former Chicago Bulls' head coach Phil Jackson's choice for Toni Kukoč to take the final shot in a 1994 playoff game was a quote 'racial move.' Pippen double downed on Dan Patrick when he was asked if he was calling Jackson a racist. The six-time NBA Finals Champion responded saying quote 'I don't have a problem with that.' Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho react to Pippen's comments towards Jackson about being a racist.