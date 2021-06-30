Vladimir Guerrero Jr. goes 2-for-4 in Blue Jays' 9-3 win over Mariners

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-4 with a double and Bo Bichette added a homer as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Mariners by a score of 9-3.Full Article
