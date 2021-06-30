Jack Grealish inspired by fans
Jack Grealish felt he was paying back the England fans for chanting his name as he came off the bench to help the Three Lions beat Germany in their Euro 2020 last-16 clash.Full Article
Jack Grealish made the pass that saw Harry Kane score second goal against Germany as England ran out 2-0 winners at Wembley
