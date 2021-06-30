Man City set to earn millions as Manchester United edge closer to sealing £72m signing of Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho, who will wear iconic number seven shirt worn by likes of David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo
Jadon Sancho’s move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United is all-but completed – and bitter rivals Man City are set to profit. Multiple reports have suggested that a medical is all that is required for the Dortmund man’s switch to the Red Devils to be finalised. The 21-year-old winger has green light to finalise personal […]Full Article