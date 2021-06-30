Wednesday, Justin Marks, co-owner of Trackhouse Racing, announced that his team will be purchasing Chip Ganassi's NASCAR operation starting in 2022.Full Article
Trackhouse Racing buys out Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR team
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Trackhouse Racing to purchase Chip Ganassi Racing's NASCAR operation
All assets of Chip Ganassi Racing's NASCAR team will be transferred to Trackhouse at the end of 2021 season
CBS Sports
Ganassi sells NASCAR team to Trackhouse Racing
Chip Ganassi, who fields two cars in the Cup Series, has sold his entire NASCAR team to Justin Marks, owner of Trackhouse Racing,..
ESPN