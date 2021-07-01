Washington Nationals' Trea Turner hits for the cycle on his birthday
Washington shortstop Trea Turner ties MLB record with his third career cycle on the day he turns 28 in the Nationals' 15-6 rout of the Rays.
The Nationals' Trea Turner on Wednesday became the first player in Major League Baseball's modern era to hit for the cycle on his..
Turner is fifth player in history with three career cycles