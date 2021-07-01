Heartbroken: Serena Williams after withdrawing from Wimbledon due to injury
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
-
Serena Williams Said She's "Heartbroken" After Retiring From A Match With Injury. Now Wimbledon Is Facing Backlash For Putting Players In Danger
Upworthy
-
Serena Williams 'heartbroken' over withdrawing from Wimbledon match
Upworthy
-
How will Serena's injury affect her shot at Slam No. 24?
ESPN
-
News24.com | Wimbledon courts under fire after Serena exit and Kyrgios says 'it's a joke'
News24
More coverage
Serena Williams' Wimbledon hopes end in injury
Reuters - Politics
Seven-time champion Serena Williams' hopes of claiming a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon ended in tears..