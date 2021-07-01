Wimbledon: Alize Cornet knocks Bianca Andreescu out

Mid-Day

Published

Andreescu is the latest high profile women`s player to fail to progress to the second round. Seven-time champion Serena Williams limped out of her match on Tuesday and two-time Wimbledon victor Petra Kvitova was knocked out on Monday.

