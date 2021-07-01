Van der Poel will likely keep the jersey a few days longer with two flat stages to come. On a day when the spectator who caused a mass crash of riders on stage one was arrested by French police, there were thousands of roadside fans infringing onto the route to cheer Van der Poel on as the tension mounted towards the finish line.Full Article
Tour de France: Champ Tadej Pogacar wins Stage 5
