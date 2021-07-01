Andrei Vasilevskiy, Blake Coleman's buzzer-beating goal lead Lightning past Canadiens in Game 2
A highlight-reel goal by Blake Coleman held up as the game-winner as the Lightning took a 2-0 lead on the Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Final.
Andrei Vasilevskiy turned away 42 shots Wednesday as the Tampa Bay Lightning eked out a 3-1 win over the rejuvenated Montreal..