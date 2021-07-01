Dylan Moore hits 3-run homer to give Mariners 9-7 win over Blue Jays

Dylan Moore hits 3-run homer to give Mariners 9-7 win over Blue Jays

FOX Sports

Published

The Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 9-7, on Wednesday night in 10 innings. Dylan Moore's three-run homer in the 10th was the difference.

Full Article