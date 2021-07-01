News24.com | Battling Andy Murray into Wimbledon 3rd round
Andy Murray battled back from a two sets to one deficit to defeat German qualifier Oscar Otte and reach the Wimbledon third round on Wednesday.Full Article
The 34-year-old showed he'd lost none of the fighting spirit as he saw off the German on a long night at SW19.