Arsenal scouted Manuel Locatelli in 2016 as Euro 2020 sensation was AC Milan’s new Andrea Pirlo before Chelsea reject Tiemoue Bakayoko ousted him – and Italy teammate Giorgio Chiellini regrets snubbing Gunners
Arsenal are set to rival Juventus for the signing of Manuel Locatelli, the Italy midfielder taking Euro 2020 by storm. The Gunners have made an official bid for the 23-year-old, according to his Sassuolo chief Giovanni Carnevali. He told Sky Sports: “They’re pushing hard to sign Manuel and it’s an important bid… we will see. […]Full Article