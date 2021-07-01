Chris Broussard: 'There's no way Kawhi Leonard would leave the LA Clippers' | FIRST THINGS FIRST
The Los Angeles Clippers fell to the Phoenix Suns 130-103, only just failing to reach their first NBA Finals after a spectacular playoff run. Some are questioning if Kawhi Leonard, who has a $36M player option to extend with LA, will return next season, but Chris Broussard doesn't see that happen. Watch as Broussard and Nick Wright break down what they believe the future hold for the Clippers.Full Article