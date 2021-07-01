Manchester United announce deal to sign Jadon Sancho: England star will finally join Red Devils in £73million transfer from Borussia Dortmund
Manchester United have announced a deal in principle to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. Having failed to land the 21-year-old forward last summer, the Red Devils will finally get their man after agreeing a transfer worth £73million. Sancho is currently on England duty at Euro 2020 and will become a United player subject to […]