Chris Broussard: Paul George earned respect this playoffs & put himself in historic company | UNDISPUTED

Paul George couldn’t muster up another big time game last night as the Los Angeles Clippers were eliminated with the 130-103 loss. PG only scored 21 points including just 1-of-6 from 3-point range to go along with 4 turnovers, and his plus/minus of minus 25 was the lowest on the team. After the game, George was disappointed but told reporters 'I wasn't out to prove nothing to nobody but to show up as a leader for this team and to put us in position to get to where we got to.' Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss PG's performance in the Clippers loss to the Phoenix Suns.