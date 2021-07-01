Shannon Sharpe reacts to Patrick Beverley’s fourth quarter ejection for shoving Chris Paul I UNDISPUTED

Patrick Beverley was ejected in the fourth quarter of the Phoenix Suns' closeout win last night. The Los Angeles Clippers' guard was seemingly frustrated with something Chris Paul said after he drilled a deep three-pointer with six minutes left to give Phoenix a 26-point lead. Beverley proceeded to shove CP3 in the back as the two teams were heading to their benches during a timeout. Shannon Sharpe react sto Beverley's shove in the fourth quarter and explains why it was 'weak sauce.'