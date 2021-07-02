Declan Rice â€˜should be highest-paid player at West Hamâ€™ to ward off Chelsea and Man United interest, says former Hammer as Stuart Pearce backs England star to get even better
West Ham must make Declan Rice their best-paid player to keep him at the club, talkSPORT has been told. Rice has been outstanding for the club since breaking into the first team in 2017 and is now a regular starter for England, and with his success has come the inevitable links with a transfer away [â€¦]Full Article