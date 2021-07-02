Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul, Devin Booker favored in odds to win 2021 NBA Finals MVP award
Could Devin Booker and Chris Paul tie for the NBA Finals MVP award? Probably not, but they do have the same odds to win it.
Chris Paul leads the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals. FOX Bet has the Suns as a big favorite to win the Finals over the Atlanta..
The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday night in a low scoring Game 4 with a final score of 84-80 to take a 3-1..