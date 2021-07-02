Tour de France spectator to face trial over crash
Published
The fan accused of causing a 21-rider crash at Tour de France will face trial on Oct. 14, the local prosecutor's department said on Friday.Full Article
Published
The fan accused of causing a 21-rider crash at Tour de France will face trial on Oct. 14, the local prosecutor's department said on Friday.Full Article
A 30-year-old woman who caused a mass pileup at the Tour de France at the weekend was released from police custody but ordered to..
Tour de France organisers said they have dropped their legal action against a spectator who caused a massive crash on the first..