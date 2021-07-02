England attack to be unleashed on Ukraine? Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips rested, Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish could start in new-look team as Gareth Southgate juggles yellow cards in Euro 2020 quarter-final
Published
There’s no escaping England find themselves in an unusual, and potentially precarious, situation on Saturday. The Three Lions are in a quarter-final of a major tournament and yet, on paper, it could be their easiest match of Euro 2020 so far. Having beaten Germany, Gareth Southgate’s men ought to have no trouble getting past Ukraine, […]Full Article