Event: Austrian F1 Grand Prix Track: Red Bull Ring Weather: dry/wet 18.3°C Tarmac: dry 30.8°C Humidity : 50.8% Wind : 0.1 m/s SE Pressure: 938.8 bar Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was the first out this time around, and he is starting this session on the unmarked Pirelli rubber. In fact plenty of drivers have opted to.....check out full post »Full Article
Second Free Practice Results 2021 Austrian F1 GP
