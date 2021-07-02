Dallas Cowboys to be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' for 2021 training camp
Published
The Cowboys will seize the spotlight once again this summer, as Dak Prescott and Co. will be featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" documentary.
Published
The Cowboys will seize the spotlight once again this summer, as Dak Prescott and Co. will be featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" documentary.
Filming will begin at the team's California training camp in the coming weeks
The Dallas Cowboys have been chosen for the 20th-anniversary edition of the Emmy Award-winning series