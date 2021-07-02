Wimbledon 2021: Tunisia's Ons Jabeur knocks out Garbine Muguruza in third round
Watch the highlights as Tunisia's Ons Jabeur defeats Spain's Gabine Muguruza by two sets to one in the third round at Wimbledon.Full Article
Watch the best shots as Ons Jabeur of Tunisia defeats Venus Williams of America 7-5 6-0 to reach the third round at Wimbledon.