Skip Bayless: There’s s a 75% chance Kawhi stays; coming to Clippers’ bench from his suite in GM 6 is good sign I UNDISPUTED
The Los Angeles Clippers made their first trip to the Western Conference Finals in franchise history, but questions still remain on whether they will keep the current roster together. Kawhi Leonard has a player option this offseason and the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat are reportedly interested in the two-time Finals MVP. Skip Bayless explains why he feels there's a '75 percent change Kawhi returns to Los Angeles.'