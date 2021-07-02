Wimbledon 2021: Dan Evans loses to Sebastian Korda in third round
Published
British number one Dan Evans sees his bid to reach the Wimbledon last 16 for the first time ended by American prodigy Sebastian Korda.Full Article
Published
British number one Dan Evans sees his bid to reach the Wimbledon last 16 for the first time ended by American prodigy Sebastian Korda.Full Article
On Sunday, Sebastian Korda's sister Nelly won the Women's PGA Championship. Now he's preparing to face Dan Evans at Wimbledon.