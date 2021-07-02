Ukraine boss Andriy Shevchenko plays golf with John Terry and Gianfranco Zola, watches Chelsea with Roman Abramovich and son is part of Blues academy – despite legendary striker’s miserable career in England

You know how Toni Kroos is a secret Englishman? Loves Robbie Williams and the darts? Well, Andriy Shevchenko is the same. The Ukraine manager still owns a house in Surrey so he can play golf at Wentworth with John Terry and occasionally gets along to Chelsea matches with close pal Roman Abramovich. His 14-year-old son, […]

