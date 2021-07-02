Nicolò Barella and Lorenzo Insigne scored a goal each on Saturday to give Italy a 2-1 win over Belgium and a spot in the European Championship semi-finals.Romelu Lukaku pulled one back from the penalty spot right before halftime...Full Article
Euro 2020: Italy beat Belgium to advance to semi-finals
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
