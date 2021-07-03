Soul Cap, designed for swimmers with natural Black hair, banned from Tokyo Olympics
The International Swimming Federation has banned swimming caps designed for natural Black hair for use in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
The Summer Olympics haven't even started and they're already a mess.
