Vladimir Guerrero Jr. belts 27th homer in Blue Jays’ 11-1 rout of Rays
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-4 with three RBI and hit his 27th home run of the season as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Tampa Bay Rays, 11-1.Full Article
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. retook the MLB home run lead with his 26th jack as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles, 12-4...