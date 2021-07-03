Vladimir Guerrero Jr. belts 27th homer in Blue Jays’ 11-1 rout of Rays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. belts 27th homer in Blue Jays’ 11-1 rout of Rays

FOX Sports

Published

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-4 with three RBI and hit his 27th home run of the season as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Tampa Bay Rays, 11-1.

Full Article