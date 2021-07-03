Euro 2020: Spain prevail in penalty shootout against Switzerland to reach semis
Spain overcame early penalty jitters and beat Switzerland 3-1 in the shootout, who gave a tough fight till the end.Full Article
The match had gone to penalties after their last-eight tie had ended in a 1-1 draw. Even the extra time wasn`t able to separate the..
Mikel Oyarzabal converted the decisive spot kick on Saturday morning to give Spain a place in the European Championship semi-finals..