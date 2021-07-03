The British and Irish Lions take on the Sigma Lions in the first match of the 2021 tour of South AfricaFull Article
Who are the Sigma Lions and where do British and Irish Lions play today
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
How the Lions destroyed Sigma Lions as 'freak' Welshman earns praise
Wales Online
The British and Irish Lions romped to a 56-14 in their opening tour match amid some seriously impressive moments
-
Four-try Adams inspires Lions victory
BBC News
-
Sigma Lions 14-56 British and Irish Lions: Josh Adams scores four tries
BBC Sport
-
Adams scores four tries as Lions start tour with impressive win
BBC News
-
Four-try Josh Adams helps rampant British and Irish Lions open tour with big win
Belfast Telegraph
More coverage
Luke Cowan-Dickie's first British Lions inclusion shrouded in controversy
North Devon Journal
The British and Irish Lions take on the Sigma Lions on Saturday in Johannesburg
Lions v Sigma Lions Live
Wales Online