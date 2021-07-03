Event: Austrian F1 Grand Prix Track: Red Bull Ring Weather: dry 25.4°C Tarmac: dry 50.5°C Humidity : 27.6% Wind : 0.5 m/s E Pressure: 936.4 bar Max Verstappen scored his 7th F1 pole position of his career. The Dutchman did it during the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Red Bull driver will start.....check out full post »Full Article
F1 Qualifying Results 2021 Austrian Grand Prix
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Race Results 2021 Austrian F1 Grand Prix
F1-Fansite
Event: Austrian F1 Grand Prix Track: Red Bull Ring Weather: dry 20.8°C Tarmac: dry 33.4°C Humidity : 511% Wind : 0.1 m/s S..
More coverage
First Free Practice Results 2021 Austrian F1 GP
F1-Fansite
Event: Austrian F1 Grand Prix Track: Red Bull Ring Weather: dry 18.3°C Tarmac: dry 30.8°C Humidity : 50.8% Wind : 0.1 m/s SE..