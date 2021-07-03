Wimbledon 2021: Matteo Berrettini beats Aljaz Bedene to reach fourth round

Wimbledon 2021: Matteo Berrettini beats Aljaz Bedene to reach fourth round

BBC Sport

Published

Seventh seed Matteo Berrettini comfortably beats Aljaz Bedene in straight sets to secure his place in the last 16 at Wimbledon.

Full Article