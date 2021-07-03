Wimbledon 2021: Matteo Berrettini beats Aljaz Bedene to reach fourth round
Published
Seventh seed Matteo Berrettini comfortably beats Aljaz Bedene in straight sets to secure his place in the last 16 at Wimbledon.Full Article
Published
Seventh seed Matteo Berrettini comfortably beats Aljaz Bedene in straight sets to secure his place in the last 16 at Wimbledon.Full Article
(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Fourth seed Alexander Zverev claimed a straight-set victory over America's Tennys Sandgren in the second round..